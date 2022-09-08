Police cleared in death of man who fell from Mission Bridge

Independent Investigations Office says no wrongdoing by officers in July incident

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has determined that the actions of police played no role in the death of a man who fell from the Mission Bridge in July.

The incident occurred July 16, when police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. that a man was pacing in the northbound lanes of the bridge.

An IIO press release states that, when police arrived, the man began to climb over the railing, but officers were separated from him by two lanes of traffic and two concrete dividers.

The release says that, as the officers began moving toward him, one of them attempted to use a conducted energy weapon to stop the man from climbing over the railing.

“Although the officers tried to grab the man, they were unable to do so before he fell,” the IIO states.

The man was subsequently found dead, and medical information confirms there were no injuries from any police use of force before his death, the press release says.

The IIO said the chief civilian director reviewed the evidence – including information from the 911 call, medical records, and police information – and determined that there was no wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing its independent investigation into the man’s death.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

