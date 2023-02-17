Police cars converged on parking lot in Chilliwack after pepper-spray incident

Several RCMP officers and ambulance personnel converged in the parking lot of the Fraser Valley Regional District offices in Chilliwack on Thursday afternoon after an altercation that saw pepper spray deployed.
An altercation involving a man and a woman that started elsewhere, eventually moved into the FVRD parking lot on Feb. 16 at about 4 p.m. An individual tried to intervene, and the situation spilled into the parking lot where pepper spray was deployed, according to RCMP Sgt. Martin Godard.
Two individuals were treated by emergency health services personnel.
There were no arrests, police said.
