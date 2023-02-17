Several police cars converged in the FVRD parking lot off Young Road for a pepper-spray incident on Feb. 16, 2023. (Facebook/Chilliwack Beware Crime & Safety)

Several police cars converged in the FVRD parking lot off Young Road for a pepper-spray incident on Feb. 16, 2023. (Facebook/Chilliwack Beware Crime & Safety)

Police cars converged on parking lot in Chilliwack after pepper-spray incident

No arrests in incident but 2 people treated by emergency health services outside FVRD building

Several RCMP officers and ambulance personnel converged in the parking lot of the Fraser Valley Regional District offices in Chilliwack on Thursday afternoon after an altercation that saw pepper spray deployed.

An altercation involving a man and a woman that started elsewhere, eventually moved into the FVRD parking lot on Feb. 16 at about 4 p.m. An individual tried to intervene, and the situation spilled into the parking lot where pepper spray was deployed, according to RCMP Sgt. Martin Godard.

Two individuals were treated by emergency health services personnel.

There were no arrests, police said.

