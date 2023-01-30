Police ask for public’s help finding 22-year-old Chilliwack woman

Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person: Jennifer Lynn Pietsch, 22 of Chilliwack.
She was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Chilliwack.
“Police and family are concerned for Jennifer’s well-being,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.
As RCMP investigators continue to search for Pietsch they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Pietsch is asked to contact police at 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Pietsch is described as Caucasian female
Height: 157 cm (5’02)
Weight: 41 kg (90 lbs)
Hair: Shoulder length brown
Eyes: Hazel
