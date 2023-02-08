Chilliwack RCMP arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with Nowell Street assault Tuesday, Feb. 7. (City of Chilliwack webmap)

Police arrest 35-year-old suspect after injured man found unconscious in downtown Chilliwack

Although early in investigation the violent assault is believed to be ‘targeted,’ police say

A violent assault in Chilliwack’s downtown core left a 30-year-old man unconscious on Nowell Street Tuesday (Feb. 8) afternoon.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested for the assault, and released, pending his first appearance in court, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

Although it’s early in the investigation, RCMP said it is believed to be a “targeted” incident.

Several police units and emergency responders converged on the scene in the 9300-block of Nowell Street near Yale Road after 3:30 p.m. responding to an initial complaint for a weapon.

The victim of the attack was found severely injured and unconscious on the ground but has been released from hospital.

“First aid was provided on-scene,” Vrolyk added.

Social media reports said the assault involved “dusters” which brass knuckles are sometimes called, a prohibited weapon and a criminal offence to possess.

