Kathy Yuen drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: What’s the Drill? Home Building Communication Strategies

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Kathy Yuen, owner of Phase One Design drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. Hint, it takes more than coffee and donuts!

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

