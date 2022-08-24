Porter Family. (submitted photo)

PODCAST UPDATE: The Porter Family – Flying around the world

TODAY IN B.C.: They hope to raise $1 million for charity during the 14 month trip

Vancouver’s Porter family took flight in June for an epic around-the-world adventure – in a single-engine plane, on this edition of Today in BC, host Peter McCully Chats with Ian (dad) and daughter Sydney from the Dominican Republic.

“Right now we’re in the Dominican Republic, but pretty soon we’re going to be heading into the Brazil region, our plan is to go explore the jungles around there – fly in as deep as we can because not many people do that.”, says Sydney Porter.

The Porter Family has logged more than 11,000 nautical miles since they left Vancouver.

Sisters Samantha and Sydney are licensed pilots along with Ian, and when the trip is completed they’ll join an exclusive group of fewer than 600 people to ever have flown a single-engine aircraft around the world.

The Porters aim to raise $1 million for SOS Children’s Villages along the way.

“We wanted it to count for something,” said Ian, adding the global charity organization takes a holistic approach to caring for children without parental care, providing them with longterm education, mental health support, housing and community.

They will be travelling until Aug. 12, 2023, and documenting every day until then on social media and at 5inthesky.com.

