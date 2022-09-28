Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health. (Union of B.C. Municipalities photo)

PODCAST: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining health care in B.C.’ session

Today in B.C.: Panel offers transformative solutions to province’s health care problems

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google streaming.

Reimagining health care in British Columbia was the theme of one of the plenary sessions held at the recent Union of British Columbia Municipalities meeting.

B.C. communities and residents are experiencing unprecedented challenges with the health care system, which includes the closure of emergency rooms, long wait times for surgery, difficulties in finding a family physician, problems with the recruitment and retention of health care professionals and inconsistent access to ambulance service.

On this edition of Today in B.C., host Peter McCully says: “This podcast will be longer than the norm, (although some of the session was edited for time and content) but we thought the topic and the discussion was timely, given the state of health care in B.C. and wanted to offer you the opportunity to hear the presentations”.

Attended by mayors and councillors from across the province, the session explored how those issues are affecting communities in all areas of B.C., in both urban and rural contexts; and members of the panel discussed ideas for transforming the health care system in the province.

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell and Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry talked about the impact of disruptions to the health care system and how they affect residents.

A series of medical experts also offered transformative solutions to the problems being discussed.

The session was hosted by Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, councillor with the city of Cornell, and UBCM president. The session began with an address by the Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityHealthcarePodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain
Next story
Response units to aid in livestock transportation emergencies in Fraser Valley, Kootenays

Just Posted

Maddi Krulicki (left) and Taysey Taylor present The Ascending, a double bill of music at the Métis House in Chilliwack on Sept. 30. (Submitted)
Outdoor concert in Chilliwack will honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

A new scoreboard at Sardis Secondary shows the name of famous football alum Rick Klassen. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Sardis football in Chilliwack finally has a true home field

Police say a man swung this sword at an employee during a gas-station robbery in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 26. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Sword-wielding robbery suspect arrested and charged in Abbotsford

Friday curbside customers in Chilliwack will see materials picked up Monday. (Black Press file)
Chilliwack residents with garbage pickup on Fridays have to hold onto materials

Pop-up banner image