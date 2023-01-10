Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

