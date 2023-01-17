Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team keeps the conversation real when discussing the construction phase. Realistic timelines, building permits, inspections, anticipating interruptions – a discussion, on the level.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
P.E.I. premier asking Ottawa to reduce tolls for Confederation Bridge and ferry fares
Next story
B.C.’s off-road sports groups revved up about impact of gondola on trail access

Just Posted

SinAmen Bun Co. was one of the businesses suffering pellet gun damage this week. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack RCMP arrest man in connection with pellet gun vandalism

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 just east of Clearbrook Road on Tuesday (Jan. 17) leading to the closure of a portion of the highway. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens at Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford following accident involving pedestrian

In this Feb, 11, 2019 file photo, Iranian Revolutionary Guard members arrive for a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi, or Freedom, Square, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo file/Vahid Salemi)
Chilliwack-Hope MP urges Trudeau to list Iranian IRGC as terrorist group in criminal code

Correctional Service Canada officers seized more than $100,000 worth of contraband during a 10-day search. (File Photo)
Kent Institution officers seize over $100,000 in contraband, drugs during 10-day search