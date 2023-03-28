Chris Hill of BCollective. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: BOSS, Building Offsite Sustainable Systems

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat with Chris Hill about the Building Offsite Sustainable System (BOSS) an open-source factory-built wall system designed to build higher Energy Step Code level homes, including passive homes.

Developed by BCollective, the concept is simple; by creating BOSS as an open-source system, knowledge will transfer quicker to help advance the learning curve to lower building costs, improve building efficiencies, and increase quality of output. Faced with a housing crisis, rising building costs, labour shortages, and the need to reduce the footprint of how we build our homes.

‘There’s nothing proprietary about it and that’s intentional so that you can have it built by others’, says Chris Hill as he shares his thoughts on building trends and the BOSS system.

‘We’re using the word climate crisis. We each have to account for our own balance. There’s no reason why we should be restricting how we’re living, so then we’re going to have to look to ways to reduce. And that’s what you’re getting with BOSS – carbon reduction, thicker walls. BOSS dramatically reduces the ongoing operating energy that you put input into your house. It’s a really, an exercise on reduction.’ Chris Hill, BCollective.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grocery money, clean tech tax breaks expected in federal budget Tuesday

Just Posted

Chef Jassie Bakhshi of Ustaad G76 Restaurant. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Downtown Destination: Ustaad G76 opened in Chilliwack as the fifth location in B.C.

The I Love The 90s Tour returns to Abbotsford on June 16. (Abbotsford Centre photo)
Vanilla Ice headlines Abbotsford return of I Love the 90s tour

Wayne Pavich, 67, on a borrowed mobility scooter on March 27, 2023. Pavich’s scooter was stolen out of his shed at his apartment on Mary Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 17, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack senior’s mobility scooter stolen out of shed

Police in Abbotsford stopped this stolen Toyota 4Runner on Saturday night (March 25). The vehicle was allegedly being driven by prolific offender Albert Fontaine, just one day after he had been convicted of stealing another vehicle in May 2021. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Abbotsford man charged again day after being convicted of vehicle theft