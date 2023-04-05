VIDEO: ‘Plant A Row For Us’ urges Chilliwack gardeners to grow veggies for the Salvation Army food bank

Kickoff for the veggie donation program is April 13 at the Salvation Army Church on Brooks Avenue

Josh Draheim, community partnerships co-ordinator for Salvation Army Chilliwack is encouraging gardeners to join the ‘Plant A Row For Us’ program to support their free grocery store, The Pantry with fresh produce. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The veggie growing program that asks the community to plant a row of vegetables for the food bank is coming back to Chilliwack in 2023.

“We’re calling it ‘Plant A Row For Us’ in order to create a consistent supply of nutritious produce,” said Josh Draheim, community partnerships coordinator for the Salvation Army Chilliwack.

The ‘Plant A Row For Us’ program asks volunteer gardeners to grow some specific produce, and then donate it to The Pantry, the free grocery store of the Salvation Army Food Bank program.

With the popularity of food gardening exploding in recent years, veggie growers can designate a row, or several, for donation to the Sally Ann, knowing that it’s going to where it’s most needed in the community.

The Pantry serves 3,000 low-income households per month month in Chilliwack, and the demand has been growing exponentially.

“We’re consistently finding that we’ll run out of food in The Pantry, and have to close early,” Draheim said. “The hope is that with the program that will never happen again.”

Those signing up for the Chilliwack Plant A Row For Us program at the April 13 kickoff event, will plant staple crops this spring with free seeds provided by West Coast Seeds.

A large variety of root vegetables are being sought as donations, such as carrots, onions, beets, turnips and potatoes, but also beans, cucumbers, lettuce, peppers, squash, tomatoes and more.

The ambitious Chilliwack goal is 100,000 pounds of produce in the next year.

Partners in the new Chilliwack Plant A Row include Salvation Army, Minter Country Gardens, and West Coast Seeds.

It was local leaders who suggested bringing back the vegetable donation program, in order to help supply the food bank, said Brian Minter, owner of Minter Country Gardens.

“With so much need we thought it was a good time to revive the Plant A Row program. A group of us have been working to put it all together,” Minter said.

“We hope to inspire everyone to help grow a continuous supply for the food bank, and for that we need to see a big turnout on April 13 from the community.”

Plant A Row For Us kickoff is April 13, 6:30 p.m. at 46420 Brooks Avenue in the gym at the Salvation Army Community Church, emceed by master gardener Brian Minter, with planting info, giveaways, and seeds.

Speakers with growing tips will include Claude Ledoux, retired Parks Horticulture manager for City of New Westminster, and Dan Oostenbrink of Local Harvest Market.

To RSVP go to www.chilliwacksa.ca

