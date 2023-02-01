Mayor says catalytic converter theft “significantly” on rise in Surrey. (File photo)

Mayor says catalytic converter theft “significantly” on rise in Surrey. (File photo)

Plan to target catalytic converter theft in play, Surrey mayor says

They make up almost 45% of thefts from autos in Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says there’s a plan in the works to curtail catalytic converter theft in Surrey, which is “significantly” on the rise and makes up almost 45 per cent of thefts from autos in this city.

“It’s not only a very costly challenge for members of the public it is a tremendous inconvenience and it can be dangerous,” Locke noted.

She said she’s spoken with Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards about the problem and the Surrey RCMP is working on a strategy to be implemented by the end of February.

“So it is my ask that Surrey, the city, work closely with the RCMP to create the stringent bylaws we need to curtail this criminal activity in our city,” Locke said at Monday’s council meeting, during her mayoral proclamations.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP’s most recent crime stats to date indicate there was a nine per cent drop in violent crime in the city in 2022 compared to 2021, down to 6,621 recorded offences from 7,310.

Moreover, property crimes dropped by three per cent and the total number of Criminal Code offences in 2022 dropped by five per cent compared to 2021, from 40,334 to 38,401.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surreysurrey rcmptheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Portion of road in Abbotsford to be commemoratively named Komagata Maru Way
Next story
B.C. woman whose heart stopped at 19 looks to spread awareness to others

Just Posted

The Abbotsford International Airport saw a passenger volume of 992,712 for 2022. (File photo)
Abbotsford International Airport nearly cracks 1-million passenger mark for 2022

A portion of South Fraser Way in Abbotsford will be ceremoniously renamed Komagata Maru Way, to honour the humanitarian efforts of the local South Asian community in 1914, thanks in part to the work by Raj Singh Toor (inset), who is now the vice-president of the Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society . (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Portion of road in Abbotsford to be commemoratively named Komagata Maru Way

Album covers for ‘Interior’ (left) by Teen Daze and ‘Gonzo’ by Boslen. Teen Daze is up for Electronic Album of the Year for ‘Interior’ released in late 2021 and Boslen has been nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year for ‘Gonzo’ which was released in 2022. (teendaze.bandcamp.com; facebook.com/boslenofficial)
2 Chilliwack solo artists nominated for Juno Awards

Dave Selvitella, owner of Dave’s Roadhouse Music. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Dave’s Roadhouse Music closed up shop in Chilliwack at the end of January