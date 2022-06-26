PHOTOS: Village Classic Car Show in Downtown Chilliwack

The Wayne’s World Pinto was blasting Queen. Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News The Bluesmobile from The Blues Brothers, with a sign that reads “We’re on a mission from God.” Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Back To The Future’s Delorean parked underneath the Chilliwack Clock Tower. Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News Jessica Peters / Abbotsford News

Approximately 5,000 people and 450 cars showed for the Village Classic Car Show in Downtown Chilliwack on Sunday, June 26.

That’s an attendance record, according to Trevor McDonald, executive director of the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.

Also in attendance are some famous movie cars: Back To The Future’s Delorean is parked underneath the Chilliwack Clock Tower; the Wayne’s World Blue Pinto is blasting Queen; and the Blues Brother’s Bluesmobile is accompanied by a sign reading, “We’re on mission from God.”

The free show, which runs until 4 p.m., officially kicks off the event season in Downtown Chilliwack.

There are food trucks, a vintage market, a remote control drag strip, and live music on three performance stages.

For the kids, there’s a Kids’ Zone complete with bouncy castles, giant Jenga, foosball, crafts and a photo booth.

RELATED: Village Classic Car Show to kick off event season in Downtown Chilliwack

Car Showschilliwack