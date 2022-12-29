PHOTOS: Reservists from across Canada in Chilliwack to train, build bridges together

Soldiers take part in Exercise Paladin Response in Cultus Lake and the surrounding area. The training exercise ran from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022. (Flickr/ 39 Canadian Brigade Group) Soldiers take part in Exercise Paladin Response in Cultus Lake and the surrounding area. The training exercise ran from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022. (Flickr/ 39 Canadian Brigade Group) Soldiers take part in Exercise Paladin Response in Cultus Lake and the surrounding area. The training exercise ran from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022. (Flickr/ 39 Canadian Brigade Group) Soldiers take part in Exercise Paladin Response in Cultus Lake and the surrounding area. The training exercise ran from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022. (Flickr/ 39 Canadian Brigade Group)

Soldiers from across Canada were in Chilliwack after Christmas Day for a week-long annual training exercise.

More than 215 soldiers from every reserve Combat Engineer Regiment in Canada joined Chilliwack’s 39 Combat Engineer Regiment for Exercise Paladin Response at Cultus Lake and the surrounding area, including the OPSEE DND training site.

The exercise allows soldiers to practice bridge and raft design, planning and construction.

A primary role of the Royal Canadian Engineers (combat engineers) is to provide the army with mobility support, which includes the physical construction of fixed and floating bridges.

The bridges would be used to cross water or land gaps during domestic operations such as earthquakes, fires and floods, but the skills learned can be applied abroad and in combat.

“Exercise Paladin Response is designed to develop the Combat Engineer core skill of gap crossing, which is a crucial element of mobility support,” said Lt.-Col. Stephen Piers, commanding officer with 39 Combat Engineer Regiment. “We practice operating assault boats, assembling medium floating bridges, constructing medium girder bridges, and building prefabricated modular steel Acrow bridges.”

The exercise is supported by elements from Royal Canadian Navy and non-combat engineer trades from units within the 3rd Canadian Division.

“Through mentorship and practice, this training allows 39 Combat Engineer Regiment along with soldiers from reserve combat engineer regiments across Canada to better respond to humanitarian disasters or combat mobility requirements.”

This was the first Exercise Paladin Response since 2019, as the training exercise did not happen in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Canadian Army reservists build bridges over the holidays in Chilliwack

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed ForcesCanadian Armed ForceschilliwackCultus LakeMilitary