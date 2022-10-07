PHOTOS: ‘Rambo Lane’ unveiled on walking tour marking 40th anniversary of famous film in Hope

A ‘Rambo Lane’ sign is unveiled at an alley where it meets 3rd Avenue in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This was part of a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations. (Bill Dobbs) Brian McKinnon leads a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Here, the group visits the ‘H’ tree where Rambo crashed his motorcycle while being chased. (Bill Dobbs) Brian McKinnon leads a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bill Dobbs) Brian McKinnon (at left, with megaphone) leads a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Here the group visits the scene of the gas station, which was located at Hope’s station house on Old Hope Princeton Highway. (Bill Dobbs) Brian McKinnon leads a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Here the group is at the railroad tracks where Rambo was being chased by police and both jumped over the tracks. (Bill Dobbs) People take part in a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bill Dobbs) Brian McKinnon leads a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Here the group is on Wallace Street at City Hall, the location of the sheriff’s station that was blown up. (Bill Dobbs) Brian McKinnon leads a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Here the group is on Wallace Street at City Hall, the location of the sheriff’s station that was blown up. (Bill Dobbs) People get ready to unveil a ‘Rambo Lane’ at an alley where it meets 3rd Avenue in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This was part of a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations. (Bill Dobbs) A ‘Rambo Lane’ sign is unveiled at an alley where it meets 3rd Avenue in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This was part of a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations. (Bill Dobbs)

Rambo fans flocked to Hope on Friday for a walking tour in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the popular action film starring Sylvester Stallone.

Oct. 7 marked the first day of the four-day ‘Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary’ event in Hope, the location where the movie was filmed back in 1981. It was released in October 1982.

On Friday, Brian McKinnon lead people on the three-hour walking tour throughout Hope.

Stops along the way included the railroad tracks where Rambo was being chased by the police and both jump over the tracks, the ‘H’ tree where Rambo crashed his motorcycle while being chased, and the location of the sheriff’s station that was blown up.

Additionally, a ‘Rambo Lane’ plaque was unveiled in an alleyway between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue.

Watch for more coverage of more Rambo events later this weekend.

READ MORE: Hope welcomes Elizabeth Dennehy for Rambo 40th anniversary celebration

READ MORE: Filmed in Hope, Rambo: First Blood inspired German knife designer

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HopeMoviesPhoto GalleriesTourism