PHOTOS OF 2022: Most memorable images of the year in Chilliwack

Eddie Gardner speaks at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A man joins hundreds of people at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A man helps move hoses as members of the Chilliwack Fire Department tackle a huge fire in a chicken barn on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. No animals were injured in the fire. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Nadine Heath of the Chilliwack Crusaders women’s rugby team rips through a Langley player at Yarrow Sportsfield on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. That day marked the first ever home game for the new Chilliwack women’s team. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Elijah Gordon gets bucked off a bull at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Kevin Stone and wife Michelle (sitting on dragon) pose for a photo in their workshop on Dec. 15, 2022. It took two years for Kevin to build this 15,000-pound, fire-breathing dragon from the hit TV series Game of Thrones for a client in Utah. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A student waits backstage during Chilliwack Secondary School’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Chilliwack Coliseum. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Matthaus and Kayla Smith hold their newborn daughter Ada Grace Danielle Smith at their Chilliwack home on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Ada was Chilliwack’s new year’s baby for 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Members of the Chilliwack Camera Club gather for an outing at Cheam Lake Wetlands Regional Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The club is looking for more members. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

From left Stefanie Richardson, Maureen Kormendy, Branch 295 president Krista Smith and veteran Jonathan Tremblay with dog Mia pose for a photo on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Chilliwack. That day, veterans banners were unveiled and installed throughout Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Harold Zinke poses for a photo on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, three days after getting new dentures put in. The community helped fundraise to pay for his new smile. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Executive director with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Jean-Louis Bleau, is seen backstage in front of dozens of ropes and pulleys at the Hub International Theatre inside the centre on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Jack Gore, 6, sticks his head inside a little library. The five book houses with murals on them were unveiled at Fairfield Island Park in Chilliwack on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People watch from a rooftop as the 50th annual Yarrow Days parade rolls along Yarrow Central Road on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Sardis Secondary senior drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Elinor Hammersmark of Abbotsford reads beside her cow Josie during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A woman takes a photo during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Folks take part in a head-to-head Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Kevin Stone works on a gigantic Elon Musk head on May 27, 2022. The head is part of a bigger sculpture built by the creators of Elon Goat Token ($EGT), an Elon Musk-themed cryptocurrency based in Arizona. Musk’s head was then attached to a goat’s body and the whole thing sits on top of a rocket on a mission to Mars. The massive half-Musk, half-goat sculpture was completed in November and then driven to Tesla headquarters in Austin, Texas. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Kids stand on top of a tank at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A bull runs through the arena at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) gathered for the Summer Faire event, hosted by the local branch called the Shire of Lionsdale, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Atchelitz Hall in Chilliwack. The event featured archery, thrown weapons, rapier fighting, armoured combat and the Bardic arts. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Mike Tryggvason flies his Giles 202 during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin with Hope RCMP stands on Wallace Street during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)