MissionFest 2022 brought out huge crowds to 1st Avenue on Aug. 13, making a successful return after three years away.

There was cooler weather, and attendees enjoyed plenty of food, live music, arts and crafts, a zipline, and a brand new foam party this year.

Check out the photos!

