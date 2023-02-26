Environment Canada says up to 30 cm of snow fell throughout the Lower Mainland as of Sunday morning (Feb. 26). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Environment Canada says up to 30 cm of snow fell throughout the Lower Mainland as of Sunday morning (Feb. 26). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

PHOTOS: Lower Mainland blanketed in late-season snowfall

Up to 30 centimetres recorded in some areas, according to Environment Canada

Lower Mainland residents are waking up to as much as 30 centimetres of snow Sunday morning (Feb. 26).

Environment Canada says the late-season storm dumped 8 to 30 cm of snow across the region.

By far the largest amounts were measured in West Vancouver (30 cm), Chilliwack (25 cm) and Surrey (20 to 30 cm). Abbotsford got around 22 cm, Vancouver received 15 to 21 cm and Langley got 15 to 20 cm. Smaller amounts were measured in North Delta (18 cm), Agassiz (17 cm), Pitt Meadows ( 16 cm), White Rock (13 cm), Hope (10 cm), and Richmond (8 to 10 cm).

Environment Canada says the snow will end Sunday morning and transition to rain in some regions. It’s warning people to prepare for quickly changing and worsening travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Here is what things look like around the region Sunday:

