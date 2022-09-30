PHOTOS: Hundreds in orange take part in reconciliation walk, ceremony in Chilliwack

About 200 people took part in a truth and reconciliation walk from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)About 200 people took part in a truth and reconciliation walk from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
About 200 people, including Rick Joe (left) and Steven Point, took part in a truth and reconciliation walk from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)About 200 people, including Rick Joe (left) and Steven Point, took part in a truth and reconciliation walk from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch as others in orange walk along Yale Road during a truth and reconciliation walk from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People watch as others in orange walk along Yale Road during a truth and reconciliation walk from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
More than 200 people gathered at Central Community Park following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)More than 200 people gathered at Central Community Park following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Steven Point pauses for a moment while speaking about residential schools at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Steven Point pauses for a moment while speaking about residential schools at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people in orange took part a walk and ceremony to honour National Day for Truth Reconciliation in Chilliwack on Friday.

Organizer Rick Joe, along with Eddie Gardner and Steven Point, drummed as they led the group of about 200 people from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Sept. 30.

RCMP escorted them west along Yale Road and north on Young Road, as more people joined the walk along the way.

Others, including local dignitaries, were waiting at Central Community Park when the group arrived. There was more drumming and singing as well as speeches at the park, which lasted at least an hour.

People shared their family stories of residential schools.

Peggy Janicki spoke of her mother and other family members who were taken away to residential school.

“These places really were a place of genocide,” Janicki said.

She said her mother, who attended Lejac Indian Residential School, used rags to sew “secret pockets” into her petticoats so she could hide food which she stole from the kitchen.

Peggy Janicki speaks at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Peggy Janicki speaks at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“Our languages weren’t lost. They were actively hunted down and removed,” she added.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

There are other events happening today (Sept. 30) and Oct. 1 in Chilliwack.

RELATED: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in Chilliwack

READ MORE: School PAC buys orange T-shirts for every student at Bernard Elementary in Chilliwack

Eddie Gardner speaks at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Eddie Gardner speaks at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

 

