PHOTOS: Gathering to make a difference at Rotary Climate Fair in Chilliwack

Angie McDermid (left) teaches Rotaract members Linda Barito and Ailish Hampton how to crochet during the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. This Rotary booth focussed on how to knit/crochet items like shopping bags, and how to repurpose old colthing into new items. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out electric and hybrid vehicles during the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Carin Bondar speaks about the fashion industry and ‘fast fashion’ during the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Environmentally conscious people gathered in Chilliwack for a brand new climate event on the weekend.

The inaugural Rotary Climate Fair filled the Landing Sports Centre on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

The free event had a three-pronged focus on climate change with speakers, a job fair and a trade show all under one roof.

Here is the Rotary Climate Fair speakers’ list and schedule:

Saturday, April 15 2023

9 a.m. – Eddie Gardner (T’ít’elem Spath) Skwah First Nation, Wild Salmon Defence Alliance

9:30 a.m. – Mayor Ken Popove, City of Chilliwack

10 a.m. – Leona Shaw, Metis Nation BC

11 a.m. – Dr. Carin Bondar, UFV

12 p.m. – Bill Hardy, Canadian Nursery Landscape Association

1 p.m. – Dan Dueck, Stattonrock Group

2 p.m. – Chris Bush, Catalyst Agri-Innovations Society (methane)

3 p.m. – David Leger, H2Portable Power Corp

4 p.m. – Lawrence Kangula, Midwestern Reg. Centre, Democracy & Human Rights (Uganda)

5 p.m. – Brian Minter, Minter Country Gardens

6 p.m. – Dr. Tim Cooper, University of the Fraser Valley (retired)

Sunday, April 16

9:15 a.m. – Brian Coote, Scotia Wealth Management

10 a.m. – Megan Czerpak, FoodMesh

11 a.m. – Speaker TBA, Zero Waste BC

12 p.m. – Thomas Hackney, BC Sustainable Energy Association

1 p.m. – Michael Stanyer, Plug In BC

2 p.m. – Alysha Jones, Canadian Association of Nurses for the Environment

3 p.m. – Dr. Farhan Shafiq, Smart Cities

4 p.m. – Eddie Gardner (T’ít’elem Spath) Skwah First Nation, Wild Salmon Defence Alliance

4:50 – Robyn Curtis, Chair, Climate Committee Action Group, Rotary Club of Chilliwack

