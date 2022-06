Bob Friesen photo Bob Friesen photo Bob Friesen photo Bob Friesen photo Bob Friesen photo Bob Friesen photo Bob Friesen photo Bob Friesen photo Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record

The 2022 Old Car Sunday show at Heritage Park had a tremendous turnout, despite the weather throwing some light sprinkles out on Father’s Day, June 19.

After a two-year hiatus, thousands of vehicles and dads were in attendance, listening to music, eating food off the food trucks, and talking cars of all shapes and sizes.

The event was hosted by The Mission Fire Fighters Charitable Society and the City of Mission.

