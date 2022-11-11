PHOTOS and VIDEO: Thousands come out for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Chilliwack

Sharon Churchill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) RCMP in red serge march in the parade during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Members with 1st Fairfield Scouts march in the parade during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Cenotaph guards stand in position during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2022. Thousands of people came out to pay their respects to fallen soldiers and veterans as they attended Remembrance Day ceremonies in Chilliwack.
After two years of scaled-back events, things were finally back to normal for 2022. Chilliwack had ceremonies at three locations on Nov. 11: Veterans’ Memorial Park, All Sappers’ Memorial Park and Coqualeetza Longhouse.
All three locations had huge turnouts as people paused for a moment of silence and laid wreaths in honour of Canada’s fallen soldiers and veterans.
Since the last pre-pandemic Remembrance Day ceremonies in 2019, at least six Second World War veterans in Chilliwack have died: Len Fitzgerald (Nov. 6, 1922 to July 26, 2020), Walter Georgeson (July 14, 1923 to Sept. 18, 2021), Warner Hockin (Sept. 17, 1924 to Oct. 30, 2021), Harry Mayne (May 17, 1925 to Nov. 20, 2021), Gordon Norrish (May 16, 1920 to April 26, 2022), and Harold Thorp (died on Aug. 13, 2021 at age 98).
Second World War veterans still alive in Chilliwack include Bernie McNicholl (pictured below in first video laying a wreath) and Tom Lambon.
Remembrance Day ceremonies at All Sappers’ Memorial Park
Remembrance Day ceremonies at All Sappers’ Memorial Park
Remembrance Day ceremonies at All Sappers’ Memorial Park
Remembrance Day ceremonies at Veterans’ Memorial Park
