PHOTOS: $6.3 million raised as Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser for cancer rolls through Chilliwack

More than 1,100 cyclists left Chilliwack Heritage Park Saturday morning as they pedalled through the Eastern Fraser Valley for a good cause.

The annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation rolled through Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley and Aldergrove on Aug. 27, beginning and ending at the big red barns in Chilliwack.

This year, the riders raised more than $6.3 million.

Teams and individual riders cycled one of three routes – 50-kilometre, 100-kilometre and 160-kilometre – all while raising money for cancer research.

It’s B.C.’s largest cycling fundraiser and it’s presented by Wheaton Precious Metal.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank all riders, donors, volunteers, sponsors and supporters for your commitment to the Tour de Cure this year. It is so inspiring to feel the energy here today and to be riding together after three years apart,” said Sarah Roth, president and CEO of BC Cancer Foundation. “The funds raised will directly impact individuals and their families across our province facing cancer, and fuel the work of the incredible scientists and clinicians at BC Cancer.”

 

