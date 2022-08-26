Garden hose used to help put out fire at Chilliwack home before firefighters arrived

A fire that started on the deck of a Chilliwack home could have been much worse had it not been for the quick actions of a person with a hose.

Chilliwack Fire Department was called to the fire in the 45000-block of Westview Avenue around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 where they found a small fire on the upstairs deck of the home.

“This fire had the potential to cause serious damage to the home, however the tenant acted quickly and began to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before the arrival of fire crews,” said assistant chief Chris Wilson. “The tenant’s actions combined with the swift work of fire crews to complete extinguishment and check for fire spread significantly reduced the amount of damage that could have occurred.”

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

About five hours later, crews were called to another fire on Young Road where a house and brand-new car were completely destroyed.

READ MORE: House and brand-new car completely destroyed in early-morning fire in Chilliwack

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackHouse fire