People can lock up their love at interactive public art piece in downtown Chilliwack

Love Lock Heart is a public art piece that was installed in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 23, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An interactive public art piece where folks can show their love for another person was installed in Chilliwack on Thursday.

The large red heart called Love Lock Heart can be seen at Central Community Park in downtown Chilliwack. It has a thick metal, mesh interior to which people can attach locks.

“Grab your special someone and lock your love up today,” the Chilliwack Community Arts Council announced Feb. 23 on social media.

It was a collaborative project between the arts council and the City of Chilliwack.

The idea for the heart came from Ron Romeyn and Kevin Klassen, owners of Harvest Store and Café on Mill Street, which is located across the street from the park.

By Friday, Feb. 24, people had already attached locks to Love Lock Heart in downtown Chilliwack, which was installed on Feb. 23, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“When we started this process, we were looking for an interactive art piece that would show the love that we share with our downtown core,” Romeyn said. “We’ve always called central village the heart of downtown and thought the park would be a great place to honour that.”

The piece was designed and fabricated by State of the Art Concepts, said Liana Wiebe, spokesperson for the City of Chilliwack.

Council approved partial funding and siting of the project in April 2021, and staff issued the request for proposals in August 2022, after the partner’s funding was secured. The project’s total cost came to $16,000.

On Friday (Feb. 24) there were already four locks attached to the heart.

“The interactive art piece gives people an opportunity to celebrate their love, while contributing to an ever-growing art installation,” Romeyn said.

