Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)

Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)

Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction

Manny Labrador, a Licensed Practical Nurse, was convicted last October

A nurse working in Penticton has been convicted of sexual assault and is now barred from practicing anywhere in B.C. for five years.

On Nov. 20, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted a consent agreement against Manny Labrador, a Licensed Practical Nurse, to address the conduct issues from December 2019 that resulted in criminal charges.

According to court records, Labrador, 51, was charged with sexual assault in Penticton on Dec. 8, 2019. His case went to trial in October 2021 where Labrador was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. The judge gave him 24 months of probation which included not working or volunteering in any position of trust. The court also ordered him to pay a $1,500 victim surcharge that was supposed to be paid out by January of this year.

In April, Labrador asked to courts to vary his sentence but his request was dismissed.

According to the College, Labrador has voluntarily agreed to the terms equivalent to a cancellation of his license and a prohibition on reapplying for five years.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” reads the judgment. The judgment can be read here.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian killed in Kelowna

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimenurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from B.C. SPCA
Next story
UPDATE: Man shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown during weapons call

Just Posted

Owen Charpentier, 26, received a six-and-a-half year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter with a firearm. (File)
Chilliwack man gets six-and-a-half years on manslaughter charge

Trevor Linden is coming to Chilliwack Jan. 7, 2023 for a BCHL game between the Chiefs and Cranbrook Bucks. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)
Vancouver Canucks great coming to Chilliwack for Chiefs game

The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)
STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways

Heavy snow is expected to start in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday afternoon and carry on into Wednesday with 10-25 cm expected. (THE NEWS-files)
Upwards of 10 cm of snowfall expected for Fraser Valley from Tuesday into Wednesday