Train stopped at Lickman Road tracks near Progress Way in Chilliwack after pedestrian struck by train. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Pedestrian struck on CN train tracks in Chilliwack at Lickman Road

Emergency responders including fire crews, RCMP and ambulance called to scene, met CN Rail crew

Emergency responders were called to scene of a pedestrian struck by a train in Chilliwack at 8:23 a.m. Monday morning at Lickman Road near Progress Way.

The train engine was stopped west of the tracks with cars blocking traffic at Lickman, which may be impacting traffic nearby as well as at other locations.

Chilliwack Fire Department were called, and told to stand down later. RCMP was on-scene with B.C. Ambulance personnel, along with CN Rail crews who arrived with engineering personnel.

More details to come as they become available.

Investigators on the Lickman Road tracks near Progress Way in Chilliwack after pedestrian struck by CN train Jan. 23, 2023 after 8 a.m. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

