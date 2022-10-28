Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound at the Prest Road offramp when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a passing semi-truck and by at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the person had died.

The truck driver pulled over and was seen talking with police officers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP for more information.

RELATED: 1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collisiontrans-canada highway

Previous story
Latest census numbers show Chilliwack’s immigrant population on the rise

Just Posted

A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Customers peruse the vast variety of used books during a Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale at Chilliwack Mall on Oct. 16, 2016. The 2022 sale is Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Book bargains are back as Rotary Book Sale returns to Chilliwack

Statistics Canada released new data this week, showing a growing immigrant population in Chilliwack. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Latest census numbers show Chilliwack’s immigrant population on the rise

Kimberly Polman left Canada in 2014 to join Islamic State. Eight years later she’s being repatriated, and she’ll be living in Chilliwack. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)
Former Islamic State member released on bail to live in Chilliwack