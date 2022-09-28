Part 6: Chilliwack Teachers’ Association questions school board candidates

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association (CTA) sent a questionnaire to the 15 candidates running for the Chilliwack School Board in October’s municipal election.

The CTA posed 10 questions, and the Chilliwack Progress will publish the questions and answers one at a time. See links to previous questions and answers below, and we continue today with part six. The remaining questions and answers will be released as election day approaches on Oct. 15.

Today’s question is, ‘Do you support free collective bargaining and the right to strike? Please explain.’

Answers below are presented in alphabetical order by first name. Candidates Elliott Friesen, Lewis Point and Richard Procee didn’t provide responses before the CTA deadline.

———————————————————————————

Barry Neufeld:

Yes, I support free collective bargaining and the right to strike. Because that is essential in a free and democratic society. In the past, I have demonstrated my support by joining CTA and CUPE members on the picket lines.

——————————————-

Brian Van Garderen:

I do support free collective bargaining and the right to strike. The reason being is that when governments look at education and budgeting first thing they ask of districts is to do more. Asking more out of schools, more from teachers, support staff, and leadership but are not willing to provide more funding. Creating an optimal learning environment is difficult as schools become more diverse and the needs increase so it is important that the voices who work in these environments are heard. It is also important to continue to have appropriate compensation for staff as inflation continues to grow and salaries do not, in the lower mainland housing and cost of living have skyrocketed and it becomes more and more difficult to live in these communities with the salaries that are previously negotiated.

——————————————-

Carin Bondar:

Yes, I support free and collective bargaining and the right to strike. These are important aspects of a democratic society. Teaching is among the most important professions that exists, and the remuneration and benefits offered must be reflective of the diverse and dynamic roles that they play, especially in growing districts like ours.

——————————————-

Darrell Furgason:

Yes, striking is one of the rights we all have as Canadians.

——————————————-

Darren Ollinger:

I support Free Collective Bargaining and the Rights of teachers to strike because they are [the teachers] entrusted with the responsibility of the development of our children, an essential service that they should be compensated reflectively with wages to, as a standard, to be able to afford the costs of living in the current economic market considering inflation. The teachers should be paid what they are worth.

——————————————-

David Swankey:

Yes I support free collective bargaining and the right to strike. I support it on principle, and acknowledge both the history and value of labour rights in British Columbia. I also acknowledge that regardless of any individual position on these rights, both free collective bargaining and the right to strike are rights affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2015, citing them as protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

——————————————-

Greg Nelmes:

Yes, I do and always have. I started teaching a Grade 6/7 class at FG Leary back in September 1977. We didn’t have collective bargaining rights back then but that started to change in the 1980’s. I walked the picket line several times back then as part of the CTA and also supported teachers as much as possible when I was a building school administrator.

——————————————-

Heather Maahs:

I do not support the right to strike. Teaching children is a most sacred trust and should never be used for political purposes.

——————————————-

Kaethe Jones:

A union’s members should have free collective bargaining and the right to strike if the issues are clearly laid out. Unions have fought for the right for free collective bargaining for decades and as such this should be honoured.

——————————————-

Margaret Reid:

Yes, I do. I am a proud CUPE member who is endorsed by her union. I see teachers as an essential component in a functioning education system- their right to seek quality of life is as inherent as it is for any other profession and must be respected.

——————————————-

Teri Westerby:

Yes. It is absolutely imperative that workers have the freedom to collectively bargain for better pay and benefits. Education is the cornerstone of our free society, and we need teachers to be invested in order to deliver education to our future generations. The only way for this to be possible is with a well-compensated and well-supported workforce. If the only way to achieve this is with a strike, then I fully support that action in order to obtain the compensation and support the teachers deserve for the work they are expected to deliver – and many of whom go above and beyond expectations.

——————————————-

Willow Reichelt:

I support free collective bargaining, including the right to strike. I believe that unions are vitally important, because they reduce income inequality and create better working conditions for all workers. Unions have also been responsible for some major benefits, like parental leave. I know that when teachers enter collective bargaining, they are thinking about their students’ learning conditions as well as their own working conditions.

