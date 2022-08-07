The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parliamentary committee to begin study of RCMP’s use of cellphone spyware

Tools covertly obtain data from phones, computers

A parliamentary committee will begin exploring RCMP’s use of spyware on Monday.

The House of Commons ethics and privacy committee called for a summer study after the RCMP revealed its use of tools that covertly obtain data from devices like phones and computers.

The RCMP says it has gotten warrants to use tools that collect text messages and emails and can remotely turn on cameras and microphones in 10 investigations.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has called for a discussion of the legal safeguards needed around the use of this technology.

Privacy and technology lawyer David Fraser says it’s important that a higher level of scrutiny is applied to the warrants police are requesting.

Witnesses appearing during the scheduled two days of hearings include Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, current and former privacy commissioners, and RCMP officers who oversaw the use of spyware.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadacybersecurityParliamentprivacyRCMP

Previous story
Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

Just Posted

Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) gathered for the Summer Faire event, hosted by the local branch called the Shire of Lionsdale, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Atchelitz Hall in Chilliwack. The event featured archery, thrown weapons, rapier fighting, armoured combat and the Bardic arts. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Re-creating the past as folks step back 100s of years with Summer Faire in Chilliwack

(RCMP cruiser)
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after motorcycle and pickup truck collide on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Jean-Louis (‘JL’) Bleau has been hired as the new executive director of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted)
Chilliwack Cultural Centre hires new executive director after more than 1 year without one

Justin William rides Anakin while competing in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Bucking bulls kick off 1st day of Chilliwack Rodeo at 150th annual fair