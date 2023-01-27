Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Parliament Hill police estimate 500 will attend ‘Freedom Convoy’ anniversary

Public tours cancelled, agency says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill

The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa.

The agency, which polices the precinct, says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill.

The public can still use the central and east gates to access the Hill lawn, but not the gates closest to the West Block, where the Liberals are holding their caucus meeting this weekend.

The Parliamentary Protective Service says public tours have been cancelled and Ottawa Police will enforce the closure of Wellington Street to traffic.

Ottawa city council voted this week to reopen Wellington Street to cars as soon as March, after a yearlong closure.

Large trucks occupied the street for weeks last year, and were only removed after the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Parliament Hillprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Zellers food truck planning a stop in Abbotsford
Next story
Chilliwack man who was shot by RCMP officer while holding a ‘shish-kebab skewer’ files lawsuit

Just Posted

Boardwalk Cafe and Games in Abbotsford is once again hosting a week-long day camp for kids to learn and enjoy Dungeons and Dragons. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford boardgame shop once again offering Dungeons and Dragons spring break camp

Chilliwack RCMP at the scene of a police incident after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack man who was shot by RCMP officer while holding a ‘shish-kebab skewer’ files lawsuit

Zellers will be launching a food truck featuring some of its favourite items in conjunction with the store re-launch. (Zellers Instagram)
Zellers food truck planning a stop in Abbotsford

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chiefs shut out by Langley Rivermen