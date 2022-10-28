Owner of 110-year-old Chilliwack house wants people to know: ‘No, it’s not haunted’

Danielle Beausoleil, the owner of 9254 Nowell Street in Chilliwack, photographed here on Oct. 28, 2022, wants the public to know that despite rumours to the contrary, no, the building is not haunted. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

With Halloween just around the corner, the owner of a well-known 110-year-old house that long ago was converted into a restaurant wants Chilliwack residents to know that, “No, it’s not haunted.”

Danielle Beausoleil owns 9254 Nowell St., the property that was once home to the Duke of Dublin and Society Gathering House and soon to be an exciting new dining concept opened by experienced restaurateurs as the fifth restaurant in a chain.

Beausoleil said the location adjacent to District 1881 and directly across the street from the city of Chilliwack’s new electric vehicle charger parking lot is sure to make this restaurant a success, leaving the ghosts of Halloween past in the dust.

Beausoleil has been faced with many questions regarding paranormal activity on the property stemming from a YouTube video from 2010 that claimed it was haunted.

This video was made by the old Shaw TV at the Duke of Dublin to promote a Halloween party. It was a marketing gimmick that has had far-reaching consequences. Twelve years later some people are still asking questions about ghosts.

“This ridiculous gossip is taking away from the beautiful architecture of the building that still has part of the original house complete with the original hardwood flooring,” Beausoleil said. “We should be celebrating that this amazing history of Chilliwack is kept alive amongst the explosion of development the city is seeing.”

The new restaurateurs are looking forward to embracing the rich history of the building while adding their own modern flare. This building has been a landmark in Chilliwack since 1912 and is still being enjoyed in 2022.

“The YouTube video marketing gimmick claiming the building is haunted was just that, a marketing gimmick,” Beausoleil said.

“I love a good Halloween party and I can understand why the video in 2010 was made, to attract business for Halloween, but the reality is this beautiful building should be appreciated for it’s history and ability to thrive for over a century.”

