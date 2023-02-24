Overnight incident in Chilliwack involved possible gunshots, multiple arrests

Neighbours reported seeing up to 8 people arrested, one treated in ambulance

Fairfield Island residents reported the sound of gunshots and then shortly after police cars lined up on Kent Road in Chilliwack late Thursday.

Chilliwack RCMP have not issued a release yet as of Friday morning, so it is not clear what happened, but RCMP lights were flashing through the residential neighbourhood late into the night.

Neighbours reported seeing several people arrested, and one person being attended by emergency health services in an ambulance.

