Online campaign set up for family of Abbotsford dad with terminal cancer

Cory McIntyre of Abbotsford, with his wife Melissa and their four kids, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. An online fundraiser has been organized to help the family.

An online fundraising campaign is underway for the family of an Abbotsford man who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The GoFundMe campaign states that Cory McIntyre, a married dad of four, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

The cancer has spread from his colon to his liver and lungs, and his prognosis is five to 24 months, according to the GoFundMe page.

Cory, 36, has been married to his wife Melissa for more than 21 years and they have two daughters and two sons, ranging in age from one to nine.

“Cory is in immense pain and is mostly bedridden currently and is unable to work,” the page states.

“Cory was the main income earner in their household, and the loss of his income is not something they can financially afford. He has applied for EI but we all know how slowly the government moves. Not to mention it’s not even close to his normal income.”

Melissa recently returned to work after her maternity leave.

The GoFundMe page says the family has used up their savings to prepare wills and power of attorney, as well as for daycare start-up fees.

The campaign was started by Melissa’s friend, Tasha Carter, who says the couple are “wonderful people who always help others when they can.”

The fundraising page indicates that Cory had bowel surgery on March 6 to prepare for chemotherapy treatment. As well, a tumour found on his tailbone will require radiation.

Money raised from the GoFundMe campaign will go towards household and medical expenses. The campaign can be found by searching “Cory & Melissa McIntyre” at gofundme.com.

As well, a fundraiser for the family has been organized for Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at The Wolf Bar, 22336 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge. There will be live music, food, drinks, a 50/50 draw and a silent auction. The cover charge is $10.

