One person hurt after RCMP plane crashes at Whitehorse airport

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an RCMP plane crashed at the Whitehorse airport.

Police say an RCMP employee on board was injured when the plane crashed on Monday morning.

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft is a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the RCMP.

There was no immediate information if there were other people on board the single-engine turboprop at the time.

The TSB says it is sending a team of investigators to Whitehorse.

Plane crashRCMPYukon