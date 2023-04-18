One in custody after shooting near Penticton elementary school

The school went into a hold-and-secure state out of an abundance of caution

RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

A reported shooting at the Maples in Penticton put the nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School on alert early on Tuesday morning.

According to a witness, as many as 14 police vehicles responded to Maple Street after shots were heard around 8:15 a.m.

No police tape was visible at the scene and RCMP had mostly left by 9:15 a.m.

Queen’s Park put itself into a hold-and-secure state, not a lockdown, out of an abundance of caution and alerted parents with an email after being contacted by RCMP.

One person was seen being taken away in handcuffs by the RCMP, according to a witness at the scene.

The RCMP have been contacted for more information.

