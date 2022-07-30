Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Triple shooting in Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Surrey RCMP say two other victims were taken to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead and two other are injured after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday (July 30).

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release says when officers arrived, they found three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds,” adding they “provided life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

Despite that, one of the injured men died at scene. Police say the other two victims were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, Surrey RCMP say.

The release adds that the initial investigation show “that this was a targeted incident,” but the investigation is in the early stages and police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase.

“At this point in time, there is no concern for public safety.”

Surrey RCMP is now looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
U.S. judge gives life term to Canadian ISIS propagandist
Next story
Man shot in Vancouver after police say he assaulted an officer

Just Posted

Triss (left) and her sister Claire are a pair of bonded cats at the Chilliwack SPCA who will need to be adopted together. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Claire and Triss at the Chilliwack SPCA

Kids cool off near Teskey Rock on the Chilliwack River in 2012. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
With higher water and hotter temperatures, Chilliwack RCMP urge safety on water

Well-known Australian children’s entertainer Emma Watkins holds the chewed up fan mail from seven-year-old Erika Hopfner (left) of Chilliwack. (Left photo submitted by Shannon Hopfner; Right photo Emma Watkins/ Facebook)
Australian singer finds Chilliwack girl who wrote fan mail after puppy chews up letter

The Chilliwack Rodeo (seen here in 2019) is back at the 150th Chilliwack Fair Aug. 5 to 7. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Get ready to celebrate 150 years of historic Chilliwack Fair