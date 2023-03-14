Surrey RCMP officers responding to a report of shots fired located one person dead in a parked vehicle in the 2200-block of 168 Street Monday (March 13, 2023). The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating. (Anna Burns file photo)

Surrey RCMP officers responding to a report of shots fired located one person dead in a parked vehicle in the 2200-block of 168 Street Monday (March 13, 2023). The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating. (Anna Burns file photo)

One dead following shooting in South Surrey

IHIT investigating after body found in parked vehicle in 2200-block of 168 Street

One person is dead following a shooting Monday (March 13) night in South Surrey’s Grandview Heights neighbourhood.

According to a news release issued just before midnight, police received a report of possible shots fired in the 2200-block of 168 Street just before 8 p.m.

Responding officers found the deceased in a parked vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

No information regarding the victim was shared.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tip line, at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPShootingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poll suggests most Canadians trust election results, want interference inquiry
Next story
Woman who shot husband to death at Vavenby campsite to be sentenced in April

Just Posted

A long-awaited, international medical study recently published in the Lancet was made possible partly due to Abbotsford hospital patients and staff. (Fraser Health photo)
Abbotsford hospital patients and staff behind new information on protein needs for critically ill

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chiefs ready to pounce on playoff positioning

Job’s Daughters BC is holding its annual conference in Abbotsford on the weekend of March 17, and the public is invited to attend a pageant for Miss BC at Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Job’s Daughter B.C./Facebook)
Abbotsford set to host provincial Job’s Daughters conference and pageant

Abbotsford jump rope athletes will be competing at provincials next month on home soil. (Instagram photo)
Jump Rope BC Provincial Tournament coming to Abbotsford next month

Pop-up banner image