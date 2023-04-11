Old Yale Brewing in Abbotsford officially opening tomorrow

Old Yale Brewing is set to open in Abbotsford on Wednesday (April 12). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

After years of planning, preparation and construction, Old Yale Brewing officially opens in downtown Abbotsford tomorrow (Wednesday).

The 10,000-square-foot, 200-plus-seat craft brewery and kitchen is located on Laurel Street at the former location of the Abbotsford Banquet and Conference Centre. It is set to open at 11 a.m.

It features a 10-hectoliter brewhouse; a full bar with 15 beers on tap, four of which will come directly from 10hl serving tanks; a full-service 700-square-foot kitchen and a 30-seat covered patio.

Other features for the brewery, which will have an outdoor and cabin-inspired theme, include a games area, the Little Explorers corner, a beer and merchandise store, and design elements like a 12-foot tree, cabin-like booths and a river-inspired mural created by local artist Pencil Fingerz.

The News first learned about the proposal in the summer of 2020, but managing partner Zach Van stated it has been in the works since late-2019. It was approved in principle by Abbotsford council in November 2020. They also held a job fair in February.

RELATED: Proposed new brew pub in Abbotsford’s historic downtown approved in principle

This will be the second location for the company, as they currently operate a brewery and tasting room in Chilliwack. Hours for Abbotsford will be Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The company originally formed in 1999 and sold to a group of local investors in 2012. Current owners Artisans Ales then purchased the company in 2014. For more on the company, visit oldyalebrewing.com.

RELATED: Old Yale Brewing reveals Abbotsford location plans

