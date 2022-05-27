A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

Nugget the puppy missing after truck and camper stolen on Vancouver Island

Camper taken from Langford later found in Shawnigan Lake but 3-month Pomeranian still missing

It’s bad enough when your truck and camper get stolen.

But what really hurts is losing the precious nugget that was inside.

Nugget, a three-month-old Pomeranian puppy is missing after a vehicle was stolen in the early hours of May 26 from a job site in the Victoria suburb of Langford with the dog inside. The camper was later recovered in the neighbouring community of Shawnigan Lake, but not the truck or the pup.

The stolen truck is a grey, 2006, Ford F-250, super cab bearing a British Columbia licence plate PM7621.

Anyone who sees the truck or a dog that may be Nugget, to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ ALSO: Summer can be a batty time as young start to roam, says B.C. biologist

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma
Next story
UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely

Just Posted

Amateur photographer Morgan Brown captured photos of this Canada Goose with the rare condition ‘leucism’ at Cultus Lake on May 19, 2022. (Morgan Brown photo)
Rare pale-coloured Canada Goose captured on camera again in Chilliwack

From left, Derek Voitic, Julia Tuytel, Cindy Waters, Ted Kim, and Stewart Fuoco stand in some of the raised beds at the new Bowls of Hope community garden on Wolfe Road on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Bowls of Hope opens community garden with communal and private plots

Indie folk band The Crescent Sky was selected in the 2021 Fraser Valley Music Awards to perform at this year’s Mission Folk Music Festival. A different group will be chosen from this year’s awards to perform at the 2023 festival.
More than $10K up for grabs in Fraser Valley Music Awards

The inaugural Chilliwack Pride Barbecue took place at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre on Aug. 24, 2019. This year’s fundraiser barbecue is set for June 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Hot dog barbecue to raise funds for Chilliwack Pride Society