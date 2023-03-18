The right lane going northbound on the Coquihalla Highway is closed for utility work. (DriveBC)

Northbound down to one lane on Coquihalla Highway due to utility work

The lane is expected to be open by 12 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is down to one lane northbound for the first half of the day on Saturday, March 18.

DriveBC tells travellers to watch for traffic control and prepare for delays as the right lane is closed for 60 kilometres starting at exit 200 (Shylock Road).

The lane is expected to be open by 12 p.m.

