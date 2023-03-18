Northbound down to one lane on Coquihalla Highway due to utility work

The lane is expected to be open by 12 p.m.

The right lane going northbound on the Coquihalla Highway is closed for utility work. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is down to one lane northbound for the first half of the day on Saturday, March 18.

DriveBC tells travellers to watch for traffic control and prepare for delays as the right lane is closed for 60 kilometres starting at exit 200 (Shylock Road).

⚠️ #BCHwy5 – Utility work will have the northbound right lane blocked north of Shylock Rd (Exit 202) until 12:00 PM. Northbound traffic will be slowed to 60 km/hr. Watch for crews and pass with caution. #HopeBC #Merritt #Coquihalla ℹ️ See DriveBC: https://t.co/119wxianmL — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 18, 2023

The lane is expected to be open by 12 p.m.

