North Vancouver RCMP Supt. William Lee is being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct. He has been re-assigned while the investigation plays out. (File photo courtesy of City of North Vancouver)

North Vancouver RCMP Supt. William Lee is being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct. He has been re-assigned while the investigation plays out. (File photo courtesy of City of North Vancouver)

North Vancouver RCMP head under investigation for alleged misconduct

Supt. William Lee has been temporarily re-assigned, says BC RCMP head office

The North Vancouver RCMP detachment’s top cop has been temporarily re-assigned elsewhere while an investigation into allegations of misconduct against him remains underway.

BC RCMP won’t confirm the nature of the allegations against Supt. William Lee – which were first reported on by Global News – but communications director Dawn Roberts did confirm that there is an ongoing internal investigation, that it isn’t being conducted by the North Vancouver RCMP, and that Lee is not working at the detachment for the time being.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan said she was “shocked and outraged” by the allegations, in a statement to Black Press Media.

“These allegations are serious, and if proven to be true, demand action and justice. When it comes to allegations of this nature, let me be very clear, I believe people when they come forward,” she said. “These allegations further underscore what is broken between the RCMP and the municipalities they serve. As local government, we do not have the ability to provide the oversight that is so clearly needed.”

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little also confirmed he was aware of the allegations. He said Insp. Vaz Kassam is serving as the acting officer in charge while the investigation remains underway.

Lee has been with the RCMP for more than 25 years and superintendent of the North Vancouver detachment since September 2021. Prior to his position there he worked with the Kelowna RCMP, before moving to the Lower Mainland and working in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the Combined Forces Enforcement Unit and the Office of Investigative Standards.

BC RCMP did not provide a timeline on when the investigation into Lee is expected to be complete. Little said he is meeting with Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy this week to discuss long-term plans for the North Vancouver detachment.

READ ALSO: Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three people charged after bear-spray robbery at Maple Ridge mall
Next story
Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

Just Posted

An incident Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on the rail line at Gladys and Essendene avenues has resulted in an Abbotsford man being charged with attempted murder. (Google Street View)
Attempted-murder charge laid after man was held down on train track in Abbotsford

Estimated to be completed in 2024, traffic delays are expected as construction takes place to repair sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon. (BC Transportation/Twitter)
Permanent repairs to take place on Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge

Lewis Point’s name is seen on a mail-in ballot for the Oct. 15 municipal election in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Keeping Point on trustee ballot could be costly for Chilliwack School District

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here in preseason action on Oct. 5 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre, has been released from his professional try out. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen released by Edmonton Oilers

Pop-up banner image