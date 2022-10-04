Nominations open for Chilliwack Business Excellence Awards

After going virtual in 2021 due to COVID, the awards return as an in-person event Jan. 28, 2023

The 2020 Business Excellence Awards were celebrated at a banquet (pictured), but the 2021 version was held virtually thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 version returns as an in-person event on Jan. 28, 2023. (Chilliwack Progress file photo)

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) to bring back an in-person event Jan. 28, 2023.

Nominations are being accepted until Oct. 20 in 11 categories, with award criteria below and online at chilliwackchamber.com/business-excellence-awards-2022-2023/

The Agriculture Award recognizes a farming or food processing business that has distinguished itself and shown leadership by promoting the betterment of agriculture and food production. This award goes to a business that has made outstanding contributions to the advancement of agricultural production and/or food processing in Chilliwack, be it plant or animal products.

The Small/Medium Business of the Year Award goes to a business that been in operation for three years or more, employs up to 15 people and has demonstrated outstanding overall success and made achievements in the areas of business growth, financial achievement, employee development, and community involvement.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce awards recognize businesses, individuals after unprecedented year

RELATED: Chilliwack Business Excellence Awards return in 2021 with six new categories

The Large Business of the Year Award recognizes a business employing 16 or more, with the same criteria as above.

Business Leader of the Year highlights a business professional who has demonstrated exceptional success in the ownership or management of a local business through leadership, exemplary customer service, and community engagement. Over the year this individual has accomplished outstanding achievements and made a broad and substantial impact on Chilliwack.

Community Impact is presented to a business that prides itself on having a positive impact on the community through positive interactions with partners and organizations, purposeful relationships with non-profits and support services within Chilliwack, and creating a positive influence on a minority or disadvantaged group.

Corporate Social Responsibility recognizes a business that has demonstrated a commitment to behave ethically and improve upon the quality of life for their workforce as well as society at large, while contributing to the economic development of Chilliwack. This business takes a balanced approach to address social and environmental issues in ways that benefit the people of Chilliwack, including inclusivity, diversity, and environmentally responsible initiatives.

The Indigenous Business of the Year Award goes to a business that is at least 51 per cent Indigenous owned and operated, in recognition of their business achievement, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the community. This award celebrates the accomplishments of the Chilliwack Aboriginal business sector and its contributions to the local economy. Businesses like this one increase the employment of Aboriginal people and provide learning or training opportunities to Aboriginal people and businesses.

The Innovation Award showcases a business that has made significant growth through innovative efforts, including the utilization of new technologies, creation of new or existing processes, products or services that enhance their business and/or customer experience, etc. This award will go to a business that has leveraged an advancement of modern business practices to grow through continuous improvement, creativity, and innovation.

The New Business of the Year Award recognizes a Chilliwack business which has been in operation for at least one year, but no more than five years, and has demonstrated outstanding success, innovation, and entrepreneurialism.

The Non-Profit of the Year spotlights a charitable or non-profit that has made a significant contribution to the overall health and livability of Chilliwack. This can include improvements to the economic, medical, educational, or financial health of individuals in our community, benefit the under-served, under-represented or disaffected members of the community, or provide educational opportunities for greater quality of life to those in need. Nominees must be registered charities and have a high quality of treatment of employees and members of the public.

Last but not least, the Service Excellence Award is for a business that consistently provides exceptional customer experiences and has achieved a reputation of going above and beyond for their customers and clients. This award is presented to a business that has a customer-focused culture and exemplifies professionalism, honesty and integrity; nominees can include (but are not limited to) retail, food service, health professionals, lawyers, etc.

Nominations can be submitted online at chilliwackchamber.com/business-excellence-nomination/

The event is co-sponsored by KPMG and Baker Newby, and tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardschilliwackLocal Business