Night time photos of Nohomin Creek wildfire, about two-kilometeres north of Lytton, B.C. July 14, 2022. (Facebook/Edith Loring Kuhanga)

Nohomin Creek wildfire ‘quiet’ despite heat

The fire is estimated at 2,193 hectares

B.C.’s only wildfire of note continues to burn without growth.

As of 8 a.m. on July 25 the Nohomin Creek wildfire is approximately 2,193 hectares.

The blaze is located 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

A warming and drying trend will continue to bring hot and dry conditions this week which could cause an increase in fire behavior

Smoke was more visible on Sunday July 24, as temperatures increased, but the fire remained “quiet.”

There are currently four unit crews, seven initial attack crews, 18 Lytton First Nation firefighters, an Incident Management Team, structure protection personnel, a cultural liaison from Lytton First Nation, four water tenders, 11 helicopters and other operational and support staff supporting working together on the burn.

Crews on both the north and south flanks continue to make progress towards containment, despite steep terrain and increasingly high daytime temperatures.

READ MORE: Lightning strikes cause 2 fires near Princeton

On the north side, the unit crew continued establishing hoselay as they continue mop up the northwest flank of the fire. On the south side, unit crews continue to build hand guard and set up a hose line along the southern portion of the western edge. Crews were also patrolling the Stryen Creek area and worked to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Traffic into the wildfire area along the west side of the Fraser Canyon is now limited to wildfire response personnel and local traffic only between Texas Creek Road/Spencer Road at the 20.5km mark south of Lillooet and at the Lytton footbridge.

When travelling in a wildfire area and along these road systems, BC Wildfire asks that people please slow down, remain aware of their surroundings, and respect all signage posted along the route.

