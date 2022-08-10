The BC Wildfire Service will organize ground crews and aerial support for the remaining Nohomin wildfire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service will organize ground crews and aerial support for the remaining Nohomin wildfire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek blaze downgraded from wildfire of note

Remaining fire in Stein Valley Nlaka-pamux Heritage Park will be left to naturally extinguish

The Nohmin Creek wildfire, sparked in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park near Kamloops, is no longer considered a wildfire of note, as crews have managed to get control of the inferno.

BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) that the south, northeast, and east flanks of the fire have been contained, and the rest of the blaze will be allowed to remain out of control until it becomes naturally extinguished.

The blaze ignited on July 14 and grew to 3,745 hectares. It continues to burn throughout the area, mostly covering steep cliffs and rocky terrain.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials suspect that it is due to human activity.

RELATED: Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

Is there more to the story? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireNews

Previous story
Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized
Next story
IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting

Just Posted

The wildfire south of Rosswood as it looked from the air earlier. Skimmer aircraft were deployed today. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

Protect the Planet sent out images, videos and a press release documenting a reported early spawning season in the Coquihalla River in Hope. They want the government to intervene and stop the construction process of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Submitted photo)
B.C. Green MLA calls for protection of Hope’s Coquihalla River salmon population

A GoFundMe has been launched for an Abbotsford family after their house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
GoFundMe launched for Abbotsford family after devastating fire

Lee Edward Campbell, 60, walked away from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday morning. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him. (Photo/Agassiz RCMP)
UPDATE: Escaped Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village inmate back in custody