An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after earthquake off B.C. coast, seismologist says

No reports of the quake being felt on land

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning, but no impact is expected on land.

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, Natural Resources Canada seismologist Brindley Smith said.

There was no damage and there is no tsunami expected, Smith said.

“We’ve been following up with tsunami warning centre and we haven’t had anything come up since then,” Smith said.

Smith also said there have not been any reports of the earthquake being felt, but encourages anyone who did feel it to fill out a ‘did you feel it’ survey, which can be found at earthquakescanada.ca.

“We always encourage people to be prepared in the case of an earthquake that could result in significant damage – of course, we’re always concerned about the big one,” Smith said.

Those interested in learning about preparing for an earthquake can visit get getprepared.gc.ca, Smith said.

READ MORE: 2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lower Mainland youth stabbed in targeted incident

Just Posted

Family, friends and supporters of the victims of the mass killings in rural Nova Scotia in 2020 gather following the release of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry’s final report in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
OPINION: How animal torturers can be come murderers and domestic abusers can move to mass killing

A man walks up to a house on Nowell Street where there was a fire in the detached garage on the morning of Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack firefighters prevent early-morning garage fire from spreading to nearby house

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year and has earned a first-team all-star selection from the junior A league. (Darren Francis photo)
Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe earns BCHL first-team all-star selection

UFV assistant professor of agriculture Tom Baumann speaking to horticulture students in this file shot during a greenhouse tour on the Chilliwack campus on April 30, 2019. (Greg Laychak/UFV)
Agriculture Open House will be welcoming the curious at University of the Fraser Valley