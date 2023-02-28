Residents shovel snow on Cowichan Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Residents shovel snow on Cowichan Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

No snow day: Chilliwack schools are open on Tuesday

Forecast of new snow in the Lower Mainland doesn’t impact School District 33

Despite forecasts of new snow in the Lower Mainland Tuesday, it is not a snow day in the Chilliwack school district.

All schools in Chilliwack are open as expected.

After record-breaking snow overnight on Saturday into Sunday, there were questions about school this week, but all roads were clear enough to get the kids to classes.

Environment Canada’s volunteer weather observer for Chilliwack Roger Pannett measured a record snowfall of 31 centimetres for Feb. 25.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Gallery of Chilliwack people and animals enjoying Sunday’s snow

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School DistrictSchools

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Passionate about everything Passive House
Next story
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care

Just Posted

Residents shovel snow on Cowichan Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
No snow day: Chilliwack schools are open on Tuesday

Randall Budd, 31, of Chilliwack, seen here in a Facebook post from Aug. 18, 2020, faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in connection with a large illegal drug seizure on March 30, 2022. (Facebook)
31-year-old Chilliwack man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine

Mission’s Kim (Smith) Gaucher will be named to the Pac-12 Hall of Honor for an outstanding collegiate career with the Utah Utes women’s basketball team at the conference tournament in Las Vegas this weekend. /Utah Athletics Photo
Mission’s three-time Olympian Kim Gaucher bound for Pac-12 Hall of Honor

A Chilliwack man is facing criminal code and customs act charges after being found in possession of, and importing from China, more than 1,350 prohibited weapons and 13 conducted energy weapons in January 2023. (CBSA photo)
Chilliwack man caught importing hundreds of prohibited weapons from China