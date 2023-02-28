No snow day: Chilliwack schools are open on Tuesday

Forecast of new snow in the Lower Mainland doesn’t impact School District 33

Residents shovel snow on Cowichan Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Despite forecasts of new snow in the Lower Mainland Tuesday, it is not a snow day in the Chilliwack school district.

All schools in Chilliwack are open as expected.

After record-breaking snow overnight on Saturday into Sunday, there were questions about school this week, but all roads were clear enough to get the kids to classes.

Environment Canada’s volunteer weather observer for Chilliwack Roger Pannett measured a record snowfall of 31 centimetres for Feb. 25.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Gallery of Chilliwack people and animals enjoying Sunday’s snow

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Chilliwack School DistrictSchools