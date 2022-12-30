(File photo)

(File photo)

No one injured when Newton house struck by bullets Thursday night

Police were called to the 12400-block of 79A Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Surrey Mounties are investigating a shooting in Newton after a house was hit with bullets on Thursday night.

No one was injured.

Police were called to the 12400-block of 79A Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

“Investigators are still trying to take statements from the witnesses and gather CCTV footage so I would say it’s too early to say whether this was targeted or had any linkages to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said Friday morning. “It was somebody on foot.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

ShootingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TOP STORIES 2022: Two women were shot and killed by ex-partner in Chilliwack
Next story
Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night

Just Posted

A house for sale sign in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack on Nov. 6, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack real estate takes a hit as interest rates rise

An abandoned squatters camp in the Chilliwack River Valley on Dec. 28, 2022. (Ross Aikenhead photo)
Volunteers cleanup abandoned squatters’ camp on the banks of the Chilliwack River

A flight departure board at Abbotsford International Airport illustrating the the cancellations and delays that were common through the holidays across Canada. (Jane Bouey/Twitter)
Frustrated travellers turned to Twitter when winter storm slammed Abbotsford airport

OPINION SIG
EDITORIAL: Let’s rise above the challenges of a new year