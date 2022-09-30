No one home during early-morning house fire in Chilliwack now under investigation

Flames vented 20 feet into air from single-family home on north side of Chilliwack

This house on Northview Street was damaged by fire in the early morning house of Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack Fire Department crews battled an early morning house fire Thursday in the 9600-block of Northview Street.

No one was home, and there were no injuries reported but the blaze caused major damage to the house, and is under investigation.

Initial crews called to the scene reported cedar hedging on fire and heavy black smoke, and saw flames venting 20 feet into the air from the single-family home.

This house on Northview Street was damaged by fire in the early morning house of Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. This is the view of the north side of the home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The fire official called for a second alarm, as crews secured a water supply and deployed hand lines to set up an exterior fire attack to bring the fire under control.

A total of 35 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. There was no one home at the time of the fire, according to Chilliwack Fire officials.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire, with minor exposure damage to a nearby car and vegetation. The home suffered major smoke and fire damage. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

“This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators.”

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppersat 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

