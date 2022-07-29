Agassiz-Harrison was the only local health region in the Fraser Health region with no new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. (Screenshot/BCCDC)

Agassiz-Harrison was the only local health region in the Fraser Health region with no new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. (Screenshot/BCCDC)

No new COVID-19 cases this past week in Agassiz-Harrison

There have been 234 cases recorded locally so far this year

Agassiz-Harrison was the only COVID-free local health area in Fraser Health this past week.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported zero additional COVID-19 cases in Agassiz-Harrison between July 17 and 23, following two weeks of a handful of cases.

The total for the year stands at 234 cases of COVID-19. There were 169 cases of COVID-19 – 65 fewer cases – by this time last year.

There are no further reports of public outbreaks or exposure events as of press time.

The vaccination rates the BCCDC presents has not changed in several months.

Stay connected to The Observer for the latest information.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
PODCAST: 5 hours in Langley leaves 3 dead, two wounded
Next story
Study dives into microplastic movement in Vancouver Island marine food webs

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
IHIT called to Abbotsford following assault, death of woman

Shayla Bousquet, 19, in hospital in Chilliwack after she and her friend were violently assaulted outside a Yarrow gas station by three men on May 31, 2022. (Submitted)
Two young people violently assaulted outside Yarrow gas station, allegedly by the owner

Crews work at the Othello Bridge on the Coquihalla on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs coming for Othello stretch of Coquihalla Highway

Jeremy Colliton is the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. (Abbotsford Canucks YouTube)
Jeremy Colliton ready to take the reins of the Abbotsford Canucks