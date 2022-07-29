No new COVID-19 cases this past week in Agassiz-Harrison

There have been 234 cases recorded locally so far this year

Agassiz-Harrison was the only local health region in the Fraser Health region with no new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. (Screenshot/BCCDC)

Agassiz-Harrison was the only COVID-free local health area in Fraser Health this past week.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported zero additional COVID-19 cases in Agassiz-Harrison between July 17 and 23, following two weeks of a handful of cases.

The total for the year stands at 234 cases of COVID-19. There were 169 cases of COVID-19 – 65 fewer cases – by this time last year.

There are no further reports of public outbreaks or exposure events as of press time.

The vaccination rates the BCCDC presents has not changed in several months.

Stay connected to The Observer for the latest information.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs